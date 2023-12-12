Blue Point-backed TAS acquires waste management firm Environmental Concepts & Services

Based in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, TAS is a provider of specialized environmental and industrial services across the Southern U.S.

TAS Environmental Services, which is backed by Blue Point Capital Partners, has acquired Environmental Concepts & Services, a Springfield, Tennessee-based provider of waste transportation, non-hazardous waste treatment and disposal and other industrial services.

No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, TAS is a provider of specialized environmental and industrial services across the Southern U.S.

“ECS is the perfect complementary fit to the TAS platform, aligning well in culture, vision and a dedication to customer service and satisfaction,” said Blue Point Partner Sean Ward. “The partnership will enhance TAS’ operations, adding additional wastewater and waste treatment capabilities to the platform’s already extensive service offerings, and building on our mission of being the provider of choice in the environmental services sector.”

Blue Point invested in TAS in 2019.

With offices in Cleveland, Charlotte and Seattle, Blue Point invests in the lower middle market. Currently, the private equity firm is managing over $1.9 billion in committed capital.