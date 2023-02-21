Blue Point-backed Transtar Holding snaps up Pro Form Products

Pro Form will operate as the subsidiary of Transtar Autobody Technologies

Transtar Holding Company, a portfolio company of Blue Point Capital Partners, has acquired Pro Form Products, a Milton, Ontario-based automotive refinishing and repair products company. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Transtar is a Cleveland Ohio-based portfolio of automotive aftermarket and original equipment businesses. It was was acquired by Blue Point in 2021.

Pro Form will become the subsidiary of Transtar Autobody Technologies, a full-service provider of automotive repair, refinish, and industrial coating products. Both companies will come under the umbrella of Transtar Holding Company.

Jim Speck, currently Pro Form’s head, will join the senior leadership team of Transtar Autobody Technologies and will report to Ben DePompei, president.

“We are proud to partner with Pro Form, not only for their breadth of quality products which complement our lines but also because their values-based culture matches our own,“ said Neil Sethi, Transtar Holding Company’s president and CEO, in a statement. “This exciting deal will bring meaningful benefits to team members, customers, and business partners.”

Blue Point Capital Partners, based in Cleveland, Ohio, is a private equity firm with more than $1.5 billion in committed capital.