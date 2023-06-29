Blue Point-backed Weaver Leather buys dog products brand Rex Specs

Founded in Mount Hope, Ohio, Weaver is a provider of brands in the equine, pet, leather crafting, arborist, livestock and construction markets.

Weaver Leather, a portfolio company of Blue Point Capital Partners, has acquired Jackson Wyoming-based Rex Specs, a dog products brand. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded in Mount Hope, Ohio, Weaver is a provider of brands in the equine, pet, leather crafting, arborist, livestock and construction markets.

This investment marks Weaver’s second add-on acquisition since partnering with Blue Point in March 2021.

Rex Specs began in 2015.

“The Blue Point team is thrilled to support the growth of Rex Specs as it joins the Weaver portfolio of brands,” said Blue Point Partner Charley Geiger in a statement. “Both companies share a passion for high-quality, premium product offerings and are in a strong position to drive strategic expansion and growth in the years ahead.”

Blue Point invests in the lower middle market. The private equity firm is managing over $1.9 billion in committed capital.