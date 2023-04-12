Blue Point buys reading glasses provider Eyebobs

Eyebobs is an add-on for Blue Point's eyewear platform following the firm's investment in Europa Eyewear.

Eyebobs was founded in 2001

Blue Point invests in the lower middle market

Currently, the private equity firm is managing over $1.5 billion in committed capital

Blue Point Capital Partners has acquired Minneapolis-based Eyebobs, a provider of reading glasses. No financial terms were disclosed.

Eyebobs is an add-on for Blue Point’s eyewear platform following the firm’s investment in Europa Eyewear.

“Europa and eyebobs have highly complementary capabilities, as well as like-minded cultures and values, making this investment a natural next step in the development of our eyewear platform,” said Blue Point Operating Executive Holly Rush, in a statement. “Eyebobs’ distinct brand and value-proposition truly resonate with consumers. With the capabilities and strengths of Europa, we believe this is a powerful combination poised to expand the brand’s reach and capture significant growth opportunities.”

Eyebobs was founded in 2001.

Europa Eyewear is maker of of eyewear frames in the U.S.

Blue Point invests in the lower middle market. Currently, the private equity firm is managing over $1.5 billion in committed capital.