Blue Point Capital-backed Weaver acquires manufacturer Ohio Travel Bag

- OTB was formed in 1908
- OTB’s products include leather goods, pet, equine, handbags, trunks and crafts
- Blue Point Capital Partners manages over $1.5 billion in committed capital
Weaver Leather, a portfolio company of Blue Point Capital Partners, has acquired Cleveland-based Ohio Travel Bag, a distributor of specialty hardware, fittings and supplies.
No financial terms were disclosed.
OTB was formed in 1908. OTB’s products include leather goods, pet, equine, handbags, trunks and crafts.
Weaver is a provider of brands in the equine, pet, leather crafting, arborist, livestock and construction markets.
“We are delighted to see a longstanding local business relationship cultivated into such a well-fitting partnership that will allow both companies to better serve their customers,” said Blue Point Principal Charley Geiger in a statement. “OTB is a fantastic strategic and cultural fit with Weaver’s family of premier brands.”
Blue Point Capital Partners manages over $1.5 billion in committed capital. Blue Point typically invests in businesses that generate between $30 million and $300 million in revenue.