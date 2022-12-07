Blue Point Capital-backed Weaver acquires manufacturer Ohio Travel Bag

Weaver is a provider of brands in the equine, pet, leather crafting, arborist, livestock and construction markets.

Weaver Leather, a portfolio company of Blue Point Capital Partners, has acquired Cleveland-based Ohio Travel Bag, a distributor of specialty hardware, fittings and supplies.

No financial terms were disclosed.

OTB was formed in 1908. OTB’s products include leather goods, pet, equine, handbags, trunks and crafts.

Weaver is a provider of brands in the equine, pet, leather crafting, arborist, livestock and construction markets.

“We are delighted to see a longstanding local business relationship cultivated into such a well-fitting partnership that will allow both companies to better serve their customers,” said Blue Point Principal Charley Geiger in a statement. “OTB is a fantastic strategic and cultural fit with Weaver’s family of premier brands.”

Blue Point Capital Partners manages over $1.5 billion in committed capital. Blue Point typically invests in businesses that generate between $30 million and $300 million in revenue.