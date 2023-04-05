Blue Point recaps eyewear frames maker Europa Eyewear

Europa Eyewear was founded by Alan and Cynthia Shapiro in 1977.

Blue Point Capital Partners has recapitalized Europa Eyewear, an Illinois-based maker of eyewear frames.

“Europa is an outstanding company. We are proud to support its leadership team in further strengthening its exceptional culture and providing a platform for growth by leveraging Blue Point’s value-add capabilities and future M&A,” said Blue Point Principal Evan Cottington, in a statement.

Blue Point manages over $1.5 billion in committed capital. The firm invests in lower middle market.