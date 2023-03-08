Blue Sage Capital invests in Clearly Clean Products

Clearly Clean is a manufacturer of sustainable food packaging trays.

Blue Sage Capital has acquired a minority stake in Clearly Clean Products in partnership with Insight Equity. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Clearly Clean is an Orwigsburg, Pennsylvania-based manufacturer of sustainable food packaging trays made from 100 percent recyclable polyethylene terephthalate.

Insight Equity acquired Clearly Clean Holdings in January.

“The company stands out in its commitment to high-quality service and responsiveness in managing its customers’ sustainable packaging needs,” said Jonathan Pearce, partner at Blue Sage.

Blue Sage Capital is a private equity firm that has been investing in profitable, growing, lower middle-market companies. The firm, based in an Austin, Texas, currently manages more than $400 million of assets.

Insight Equity is a private equity firm that makes control investments in middle market companies. The firm is based in South Lake, Texas.

Blue Sage was represented in the transaction by Queen Saenz + Schutz (legal).