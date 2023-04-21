Blue Sage Capital invests in financial firm NextGen

The transaction was done in partnership with Four Point Capital Advisors.

Blue Sage Capital has made an investment in New Jersey-based NexGen Financial, a provider of capital solutions to debt settlement companies. No financial terms were disclosed.

The transaction was done in partnership with Four Point Capital Advisors.

The investment from Blue Sage will be used to accelerate NexGen’s growth.

On the deal, Jonathan Pearce, a partner at Blue Sage, said in a statement, “We are excited to partner with James Shanahan and Drew Jackson at NexGen as well as Danny Totah at Four Point to support the company, which is entering an inflection point in its growth trajectory. We are impressed with NexGen’s ability to offer a unique capital solution to its partners while maintaining a highly scalable business model. Given the company’s deep and robust experience in the debt settlement space, we believe they are uniquely positioned to expand their partnerships with existing and new customers during a time of rapid growth.”

Queen Saenz + Schutz PLLC provided legal representation to Blue Sage on the deal.

Based in Austin, Blue Sage Capital invests in lower middle-market companies. Currently, the private equity firm has over $400 million of assets under management.