Blue Sea Capital acquires manufacturer Rhino Tool House

Blue Sea Capital has acquired Concord, North Carolina-based Rhino Tool House, a provider of customized assembly tools and material handling solutions to OEMs. The seller was Wincove Private Holdings. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Dan, Chip, and the entire team have done a tremendous job growing the Company and positioning it for future success,” said Eric Hansen, a Blue Sea Capital partner, in a statement. “We are thrilled to partner with such an outstanding team and look forward to leveraging our expertise and resources to support Rhino Tool House.”

Lincoln International acted as financial advisor to Blue Sea Capital while Kirkland & Ellis acted as legal counsel. Raymond James acted as financial advisor and Husch Blackwell acted as legal counsel to Wincove Private Holdings and Rhino Tool House.

The Rhino Tool House platform was created with the 2018 merger of Rhino Assembly, founded in 2000 by Dan Brooks and Leif Anderson, and The Tool House, founded in 1983 by Dave Wirth.

Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, Blue Sea Capital invests in lower middle market companies with EBITDA of up to $30 million. The firm targets the aerospace & defense, healthcare and industrial growth sectors.