Blue Wolf taps Hecht as operating partner

Blue Wolf Capital Partners has named David Hecht as an operating partner.

In this role, he will specialize in healthcare investments.

Most recently, Hecht was chief financial officer and chief strategy officer at RHA Health Services. Prior to RHA, Hecht served as a senior vice president at Formation Capital, a vice president at Healthpro Heritage, and a management consultant at Oliver Wyman, among other roles.

“David was a transformative member of the management team at RHA and will bring strategic thinking and creative problem-solving to his new role,” said Jeremy Kogler, managing partner at Blue Wolf Capital in a stateent. “At Blue Wolf, we remain focused on building our outstanding, integrated team of veteran operating partners and investment professionals. The addition of a proven leader like David reflects our commitment to ensuring we have the operational expertise and sector knowledge necessary to navigate even the most complex issues affecting the industries in which we invest.”

Blue Wolf invests in middle market companies in the healthcare and industrial sectors.