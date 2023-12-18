Bluestone invests in Magnifi creator VideoVerse

In connection with this investment, Bluestone’s Sharma will join VideoVerse’s board of directors.

Bluestone Equity Partners has made an investment in VideoVerse, the company behind Magnifi, an AI-powered video editing company. No financial terms were disclosed.

“The demand for intelligent software automation of short-form content and highlights is growing exponentially,” said Bobby Sharma, Bluestone’s founder & managing partner in a statement. “The applications for VideoVerse’s technology are limitless, extending across sports, media & entertainment, and into other industries, such as education and security. Today, rights-holders and content creators sit on mountains of raw content, and consumers want the ability to watch short-form content and highlights as soon as a play is over, or when news breaks.”

VideoVerse marks the third investment for Bluestone, and its first in a SaaS company, from its inaugural $300 million fund launched in a single closing during the first quarter of 2023.

In connection with this investment, Bluestone’s Sharma will join VideoVerse’s board of directors.

VideoVerse has offices in the U.S., Europe, and India.

Headquartered in New York City, Bluestone Equity Partners targets sports media and entertainment businesses.