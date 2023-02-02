Blumenthal joins Angeles Equity Partners affiliate as M&A partner

Before founding Cache Creek, he was a partner at Vance Street Capital, where he worked for eight years

Angeles Equity Partners has appointed Jake Blumenthal as M&A partner for its affiliate, Angeles Operations Group, LLC.

Prior to joining Angeles Operations Group, Blumenthal founded Cache Creek Industries, an independent private equity firm focused on the industrial sector. Before founding Cache Creek, he was a partner at Vance Street Capital, where he worked for eight years. Earlier in his career, he worked at private equity firms Charterhouse Group and DB Capital Partners.

“We have known Jake for many years, and are excited for him to accelerate inorganic growth initiatives across the portfolio as we prioritize buy-and-build strategies,” said Jordan Katz, co-founder and managing partner of Angeles Equity Partners, in a statement. “When we seek to consolidate fragmented industries and build additional asset value through scale and scope, I am confident Jake will be a significant contributor to our firm.”

