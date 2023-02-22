BLVD Group appoints Walker as managing principal, will run new Dallas office

Walker is a former chief operating officer of Leon Capital Group and an ex-managing partner at OneOak Capital Partners, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Los Angeles-based The BLVD Group, a real estate investment firm, has opened a new office in Dallas. Jake Walker, who has been named a managing principal, will be leading the new office.

Walker is a former chief operating officer of Leon Capital Group and an ex-managing partner at OneOak Capital Partners, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was also the former vice president of acquisitions at World Class Capital Group.

“We’re excited to be expanding our reach and presence in Texas. It has long been a target for growth and more broadly serves as a strategic geographic hub for our nationwide portfolio,” said Rob Budman, founder and managing principal, in a statement. “Due to our discipline and investment performance, we are in the unique situation of expanding while many in our industry are contracting or slowing down. We are fortunate to have Jake on board to help lead the next phase of BLVD’s growth.”

The BLVD Group currently own and operate a nationwide portfolio of over $1 billion in assets.