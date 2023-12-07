Boathouse Capital-backed ACI Learning buys Infosec Learning

ACI Learning is an audit, cybersecurity and IT training company.

ACI Learning, a portfolio company of Boathouse Capital, has acquired Infosec Learning, a Baltimore-based digital skills learning platform for cybersecurity, cyber ranges and software training. No financial terms were disclosed.

“This deal further consolidates the market and gives us more scale, data and insights to enhance our learning platform that’s delivering an experience that is now table stakes for individuals and organizations alike,” said Brett Shively, CEO of ACI Learning in a statement. “Our customers choose ACI because of our strong training content, courses and assessments, and our unwavering commitment to staying ahead of ever-evolving and fast-changing dynamics in their businesses.”

Tyton Partners served as financial advisor and Armstrong Teasdale LLP acted as legal advisor to Infosec Learning. Ice Miller LLP acted as legal advisor to ACI Learning.

Based in Philadelphia, Boathouse Capital invests in middle-market companies including SaaS/software and technology-enabled services. The private equity firm has $650 million of capital under management.