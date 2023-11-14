Bonaccord Capital Partners backs Kayne Anderson Private Credit

The investment will be used by KAPC for value creation initiatives and growth.

KAPC will continue to be a part of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors

Moelis & Company LLC served as financial adviser to KAPC

Bonaccord is a subsidiary of P10, Inc

Bonaccord Capital Partners has made a minority investment in Kayne Anderson Private Credit, a middle-market private credit platform.

KAPC will continue to be a part of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors and there will be no change to KAPC’s investment process, day-to-day management, or firm operations.

“Kayne Anderson Private Credit has built a first-class private credit platform led by an exceptional management and investment team that has consistently generated stable, strong returns on behalf of its investors,” said Ajay Chitkara, a managing partner at Bonaccord Capital Partners in a statement. “We are excited to be Kayne Anderson Private Credit’s partner of choice and look forward to supporting the Firm’s ongoing success.”

Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel. Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP advised Bonaccord.

KAPC was founded in 2011.

Bonaccord, a subsidiary of P10, Inc, is a private equity platform dedicated to acquiring non-control equity interests in private markets investment firms.