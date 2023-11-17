Bow River and Freedom 3 back Illinois franchise Gas N Wash

In June 2023, Bow River Capital formed its private credit team

Based in Denver, Bow River Capital targets the lower and middle market

Freedom 3 Capital invests in North American middle-market companies

Bow River Capital‘s private credit team and Freedom 3 Capital provided growth financing to Gas N Wash, a gas station and carwash franchise in Illinois. No financial terms were disclosed.

GNW was founded in 2012.

On the financing, Aaron Arnett, managing director of Bow River Capital, said in a statement, “Gas N Wash has a successful track record of building new facilities with a meticulous focus on operational excellence, as well as delivering a consistently high-quality, one-stop shop, customer experience.

In June 2023, Bow River Capital formed its private credit team.

Based in Denver, Bow River Capital targets the lower and middle market.

Freedom 3 Capital invests in North American middle market companies.