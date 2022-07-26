Bow River completes majority recap of Altvia with Marlin

Altvia is a provider of cloud-based CRM, deal management, and investor lifecycle management software for private capital markets firms.

Bow River will retain a minority equity stake in Altvia

Raymond James served as financial advisor to Altvia and Bow River while Holland & Hart LLP served as legal counsel

Bow River took majority ownership of Altvia in May 2020

Bow River Capital has completed a majority recapitalization of Altvia with Marlin Equity Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

Bow River will retain a minority equity stake in Altvia.

Altvia is a provider of cloud-based CRM, deal management, and investor lifecycle management software for private capital markets firms.

Bow River took majority ownership of Altvia in May 2020.

“This is another example of our deep operational expertise focused on supporting exceptional management, installing operational enhancements and quality metrics-based reporting, and rapidly executing to our investment thesis and strategies,” said Bow River Capital Director Maitlan Cramer, in a statement. “We look forward to partnering with Marlin on this next chapter of growth as we continue to build a market winner together.”

Raymond James served as financial advisor to Altvia and Bow River while Holland & Hart LLP served as legal counsel.

Altvia was founded in 2006.

Based in Denver, Bow River invests in the lower middle market.

Based in Los Angeles, Marlin has over $8.1 billion of capital under management.