Boyne Capital and Breakwater North launch clean energy firm IES

Based in Florida, Boyne Capital invests in lower middle market companies

Founded in 2006, Boyne targets sectors that include healthcare services, consumer products, niche manufacturing and financial services

Breakwater North is a private investment and advisory firm focused on the nuclear, critical infrastructure and clean energy sectors.

Boyne Capital and Breakwater North have formed Wilmington, North Carolina-based Integral Energy Services, a clean energy and critical infrastructure services company. No financial terms were disclosed.

IES is comprised of Sonic Systems, International Wind, and Amperion.

On the formation of IES, Boyne Managing Partner and CEO Derek McDowell said in a statement, “We believe that IES is well-positioned to support the clean energy transition, serving a diverse set of assets across the nuclear, wind, battery storage and solar sectors. With up to $3 trillion of clean energy investment expected over the next decade driven by the Inflation Reduction Act, there is a clear need to bolster the current clean energy services supply chain to ensure that new and existing assets are properly constructed, maintained and optimized.”

