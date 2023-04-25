BPEA EQT to acquire sports education brand IMG for $1.25bn

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of this year

BPEA EQT, in partnership with Nord Anglia Education, has agreed to acquire Bradenton, Florida-based IMG Academy, a sports education brand, for $1.25 billion. The seller is Endeavor Group Holdings.

BPEA EQT plans to invest in IMG Academy’s technology and in the continued diversification of its sports offering to broaden the pool of prospective students and attract more female athletes.

IMG was founded in 1978.

London-based Nord Anglia is a provider of international schools. Currently, Nord Anglia operates 82 schools in 33 countries.

On the deal, Jack Hennessy, partner and co-head of education within BPEA EQT’s advisory team, said in a statement, “We are deeply impressed by IMG Academy’s unique offering and its world-class sports and wellbeing curriculum. IMG Academy’s brand is globally recognized and we see compelling opportunities in supporting its international expansion, including Asia, and broadening its educational offering, leveraging BPEA EQT’s insights from having led Nord Anglia Education’s growth in the region.”

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of this year.

Deloitte was financial & tax advisor to BPEA EQT while Ropes & Gray was the legal advisor.

BPEA EQT is an Asian private equity firm.