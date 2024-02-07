BPEP-backed Cyropeak LNG merges with Ferus Natural Gas Fuels

Ferus Natural Gas Fuels is owned by The Energy & Minerals Group.

The merger will form Cryopeak Energy Solutions Corp

Cryopeak also acquired LNG assets from Campus Energy Partners Infrastructure

Based in Richmond, British Columbia, Cryopeak is a provider of energy solutions using LNG as a low-carbon fuel

Cryopeak LNG Solutions Corp, owned by BP Energy Partners (BPEP), has merged with Ferus Natural Gas Fuels, to form Cryopeak Energy Solutions Corp, a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) production and distribution business.

Ferus Natural Gas Fuels is owned by The Energy & Minerals Group (EMG).

Cryopeak also acquired LNG assets from Campus Energy Partners Infrastructure, including a regional LNG production facility in Dawson Creek, British Columbia. No financial terms were disclosed for either deal.

Based in Richmond, British Columbia, Cryopeak is a provider of energy solutions using LNG as a low-carbon fuel.

As a result of the deals, Cryopeak will manage three LNG production facilities in Western Canada and operate the largest fleet of LNG transportation, mobile storage, and regasification equipment. This will support the growing market demand for LNG as a lower carbon fuel, the company said in a statement.

Cryopeak will also increase its market presence across Canada to support the adoption of LNG for off-grid industries and remote communities.

“With increased production capacity and diverse equipment portfolio, Cryopeak is uniquely positioned to support our customers to integrate LNG safely and efficiently into their operations,” said Calum McClure, CEO of Cryopeak.

BPEP acquired a controlling interest in Cryopeak in 2019.

BPEP is a Dallas-based private equity firm investing in solutions enabling energy and energy-intensive industries to decarbonize. It has more than $600 million in committed capital.

With headquarters in Houston, EMG is a natural resource focused private equity firm with around $14 billion in assets as of 30 September, 2024.