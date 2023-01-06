BPGC, Spinnaker and R Investments acquire Stericare maker Nurse Assist

As a result of this deal, BPGC, Spinnaker and R Investments will own 70 percent of Nurse Assist

BPGC Management LP, Spinnaker International LLC and R Investments have acquired a majority stake in Nurse Assist LLC, a maker of the Stericare brand. No financial terms were disclosed.

Stericare is a maker of medical water products.

On the transaction, Stephen Toy, co-founder of BPGC, said in a statement, “Stericare has a first-class water purification system that delivers consistent, high quality medical grade water. We believe this in-house water system can be further expanded to drive growth in existing and new product categories.”

Based in New York City, BPGC Management targets deals in the global industrials, materials and chemicals sectors. BPGC’s co-founders Stephen Toy and Nadim Qureshi, previously served in various leadership roles at Invesco Private Capital and WL Ross & Co.

R Investments is a merchant banking firm wholly owned by Wilbur Ross, who had been the founder and chairman of WL Ross &Co. prior to serving for four years as the U.S. Secretary of Commerce.