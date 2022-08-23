BPOC inks partnership with pharmaceutical exec to form clinical research site platform

He also held leadership roles at Syneos Health and IQVIA

Chicago-based healthcare-focused private equity firm BPOC has teamed up with pharmaceutical executive Mark Scullion to form a clinical research site platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

Recently, Scullion was the global head of trial monitoring for Novartis AG. He also held leadership roles at Syneos Health and IQVIA, where he developed novel approaches to clinical trial design and execution.

This effort marks BPOC’s third partnership in the pharmaceutical services space in the last year and is consistent with BPOC’s thesis driven approach to investing. In December 2021, BPOC made a strategic investment in Network Partners, a provider of consulting services to medical device and pharmaceutical companies, and in August 2022, the firm made an investment in Praxis Packaging Solutions, a provider of primary and secondary contract packaging services for over-the-counter and prescription pharmaceutical, medical device, animal health and health & beauty industries.

“Mark’s unique understanding of the challenges pharmaceutical sponsors face in the development process, given his experience with both pharma sponsors and clinical research organizations, will be instrumental to our success in this effort. Leveraging this experience alongside BPOC’s expansive sourcing network will drive acquisitions in the second half of 2022 and the first half of 2023. Additionally, BPOC will seek to engage its deep bench of seasoned operating partners who will work to implement best practices and provide industry expertise, all while accelerating value creation across the new platform.” said BPOC Partner Troy Phillips, in a statement.