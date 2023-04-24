Branford Castle-backed Lafayette Instrument buys Aurora Scientific

Based in Aurora, Ontario, Aurora Scientific is a manufacturer of instrumentation and software used in life sciences research.

Lafayette Instrument is a Lafayette, Indiana-based manufacturer of scientific instrumentation equipment

Branford acquired the company in 2021

Lafayette Instrument, a portfolio company of Branford Castle Partners, has acquired Aurora Scientific, an Aurora, Ontario-based manufacturer of instrumentation and software used in life sciences research related to muscle physiology and neuroscience.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Lafayette is a Lafayette, Indiana-based manufacturer of scientific instrumentation equipment for the neuroscience, polygraph and human evaluation markets. Branford acquired the company in 2021.

“This acquisition provides Lafayette with the opportunity to increase its product offering to existing and overlapping customers while also extending its product line offering into Muscle Physiology,” said Ceon Francis, principal of Branford Castle, in a statement.

With offices in Florida and New York, Branford Castle Partners makes control investments in companies with up to $15 million of EBITDA. It has expertise in industrials/specialty manufacturing, consumer products and services, commercial distribution, business services and logistics sectors.

Stikeman Elliott provided legal advisory services for the transaction.