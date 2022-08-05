Branford Castle promotes Yang to VP

Prior to joining Branford Castle, Yang worked as an investment banking analyst in the Global Industrials Group at Barclays

Branford Castle has promoted Marilyn Yang to vice president.

Prior to joining Branford Castle in 2018, Yang worked as an investment banking analyst in the Global Industrials Group at Barclays where her work focused on mergers and acquisitions and equity and debt financing transactions.Yang has a BS in economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Branford Castle invests in the lower-middle-market investments. The firm typically makes control investments in companies with less than $15 million of EBITDA and a leadership position in a niche industry.