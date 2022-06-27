Brasa wraps up inaugural real estate fund at $450m

In May 2019, Brasa closed its debut real estate fund at $120, beating its $100 million target

Brasa Capital Management LLC has closed its second real estate fund at a hard cap of $450 million, beating its $300 million target.

Fund II’s backers include corporate pensions, public pensions, and foundations. Also, 100 percent of the institutional investors in Fund I also committed to Fund II.

Founded in 2018, Brasa Capital focuses on middle-market, real estate opportunities throughout the Western United States and Texas. Brasa invests between $5 million and $35 million in equity on diverse property types, with a particular emphasis on multifamily and industrial real estate assets.

On the fundraising, Brasa Capital founder and Managing Director Eric Samek, said in a statement: “While the larger real estate transactions attract most of the attention, it’s the middle market that drives the industry. The success of our first fund demonstrated the viability of our investment thesis.”

