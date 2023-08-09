Bregal Partners-backed Juniper Landscaping buys Flawless Lawncare & Landscaping

Flawless has been serving Brevard County since 2005.

Based in New York City, Bregal Partners targets middle-market companies in the consumer, food, retail, business service, and healthcare sectors

The firm was founded in 2012

Juniper Landscaping, a portfolio company of Bregal Partners, has acquired Florida-based Flawless Lawncare & Landscaping, a provider of landscape maintenance. No financial terms were disclosed.

Flawless has been serving Brevard County since 2005.

“Partnering with Flawless gives Juniper an excellent opportunity to build its presence on Florida’s Space Coast,” said Brandon Duke, CEO of Juniper in a statement. “Michael and Lisa Cram have built a highly reputable maintenance business and we are excited to bring their talented team to the Juniper family.”

Based in New York City, Bregal Partners targets middle-market companies in the consumer, food, retail, business service, and healthcare sectors. The firm was founded in 2012.