Bregal Partners bolsters investment team with triple hire

Thomas Perkins joins as managing director of portfolio services

Kaitlin Sasson joins as principal

Daniel Ayeroff joins as vice president

Bregal Partners has announced three new hires.

Thomas Perkins joins as managing director of portfolio services. Perkins is responsible for building out resources to support portfolio company management teams. Prior to joining Bregal, he was an operating partner at Monitor Clipper Partners for 15 years. Perkins also previously served as both an interim and line executive for several private equity-owned businesses, most recently as COO at Syneos Health Commercial Solutions.

Kaitlin Sasson joins as principal and is responsible for originating, executing and managing investments. Sasson currently serves on the board of American Seafoods and prior to joining Bregal was a vice president at Sightway Capital, the private equity investment arm of Two Sigma Investments. Sasson was responsible for the evaluation, execution, financing and ongoing management of portfolio company investments. Prior to joining Sightway, Sasson was an associate at Paine & Partners where she focused on investment in the food and agriculture sectors.

Daniel Ayeroff also joins the firm as vice president and is responsible for quarterbacking the diligence and completion of new opportunities and managing the firm’s existing investments. Ayeroff served as a vice president with CIP Capital prior to joining Bregal. While at CIP Capital he was a director of Carnegie Learning and was a board observer for eDriving. Prior to his time at CIP Capital he was an associate at ICG Strategic Equity and an associate at Lightyear Capital.

Based in New York, Bregal has $1.25 billion of committed capital. The firm invests in the consumer and multi-unit; food and beverage; and business services sectors. It seeks to invest $20 million to $150 million to acquire leading companies in growth markets. It looks for companies with $5 million to $75 million of EBITDA.