Bregal Sagemount invests in advisor Optima

Bregal Sagemount, has made an investment in Optima Partners Holdings, a regulatory compliance and risk management advisory firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Headquartered in New York City, Optima provides clients with a broad suite of outsourced compliance services to help them remain compliant with relevant regulatory bodies and major regulatory and legislative regimes. Optima has approximately 1,000 clients.

“As regulation continues to evolve on a global scale and investors become ever more demanding, having effective regulatory compliance systems and controls is not just a necessity, but a marketing tool for a successful investment business,” said Jonathan Saxton, founder and CEO of Optima, in a statement. “We first met Sagemount in 2017 and believe the team truly understands and supports Optima’s mission. This growth investment will allow us to continually enhance and grow our service offerings without sacrificing what we have become best known for, our ability to provide best-in-class service to our clients.”

Sagemount’s investment was led by Gene Yoon, Pavan Tripathi, Will Breskman, and Nihar Sheth. Goodwin Procter served as legal counsel to Sagemount and Malek Moss served as legal counsel to Optima. SVB Securities served as financial advisor to Sagemount.

Bregal Sagemount is a growth-focused private capital firm with more than $5.5 billion of capital raised. Bregal Sagemount has invested in over 60 companies in a variety of sectors including software, financial technology & specialty finance, digital infrastructure, healthcare IT, and business & consumer services. The firm has offices in New York, Dallas, and Redwood City.