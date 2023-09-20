Bregal Sagemount sees growth with airport delivery investment; New Mountain runs single-asset process on Datavant

Morning Hubs!

This is Chris, on for Wire Wednesday.

What are you seeing out there? Looks like there’s some cautious optimism about the public markets here in the US. Could that spell more exit opportunities for liquidity-hungry GPs (and their LPs)?

Today we explore Bregal Sagemount’s investment in Bradford Airport Logistics.

And, we have a single-asset process from New Mountain Capital for its portfolio company Datavant.

Delivery

In the depths of the pandemic shutdown, air traffic plunged. But travelers quickly returned once society re-opened, forcing airports and other mass transport hubs to handle the influx of customers.

Bradford Airport Logistics, based in Houston, was strongly positioned to help airports handle the customer demand. The company, which recently received a strategic investment from Bregal Sagemount, works with airports to streamline the delivery of goods, including food and beverages.

Instead of these goods clogging up TSA checkpoints, Bradford provides security screening, consolidates products from multiple vendors and delivers the products to concessionaires in the terminal, writes Obey Martin Manayiti on PE Hub today.

“Bradford maintained staffing levels such that they were able to accommodate extraordinary requests from customers, and the financial strength of the company allowed them to be a flexible business partner to accommodate customers who were already dealing with a lot during this period,” according to Michael Kosty, partner and co-founder of Bregal Sagemount.

Bregal Sagemount’s investment will allow the company to pursue growth opportunities, Kosty said.

Opportunities include working with other airports on design-build-finance-operate-manage initiatives, Kosty said. “This enables airport customers to get a CRDC [centralizing receiving and distribution centers] in place more quickly and efficiently, and we think it’s going to be attractive to a certain subset of our customer base,” Kosty said.

“There are several benefits from the CRDC model, including enhanced security, streamlined operations, an improved traveler experience, and increased revenue generating opportunities for the airport,” he said. “There are sustainability benefits as well.”

The company also has room to expand internationally, as well as grow through technological enhancements. “Our customers today are airports, but we do think that there are other opportunities in markets such as rail stations or corporate campuses,” Kosty said.

More time

As the weather cools and the leaves begin to turn (well, not yet), secondary market professionals are anticipating a flood of opportunities hitting the market. Pent up demand among GPs and LPs should keep secondaries busy for the last few months of the year.

Part of the changing dynamic in secondaries from earlier in the year lies with traditional LP portfolio sales, where pricing on stakes in buyout funds has improved, ranging from a high-80 percent to a low-to-mid-90 percent of net asset value, sources said.

“That’s allowed the continuation fund market to re-open and things to get done at NAV,” said a secondaries market professional. “Some deals are getting done at a slight premium. I would describe the market as functioning on both the LP-led and GP-led side.”

Among the growing list of GP-led deals, New Mountain Capital is running a single-asset process on its portfolio company Datavant that could raise more than $1 billion, sources told Buyouts. The deal would move Datavant out of the firm’s Fund IV and into a continuation fund. LPs in the older fund have the option to cash out of their interests in the company or roll into the continuation.

The deal is moving toward closing, sources said. Goldman Sachs is working as adviser on the process.

