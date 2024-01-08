Bridge Growth Partners names Walls as senior advisor

Walls is a former global head of investor relations at Angelo Gordon.

He was also head of the institutional client group for Trust Company of the West

Prior to TCW, Walls was managing director and CEO of the institutional Americas business at JPMorgan Asset Management

Headquartered in New York City, Bridge Growth Partners invests in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors

Bridge Growth Partners has appointed Garrett Walls as a senior advisor.

Walls is a former global head of investor relations at Angelo Gordon. He was also head of the institutional client group for Trust Company of the West. Prior to TCW, Walls was managing director and CEO of the institutional Americas business at JPMorgan Asset Management.

On the appointment, Alok Singh, CEO of Bridge Growth Partners, said in a statement,

“Garrett is an industry veteran with a resume that speaks for itself. His understanding of the needs of alternative investors will be incredibly valuable as we look to deepen and expand our multi-faceted relationships with LPs.”

Headquartered in New York City, Bridge Growth Partners invests in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors.