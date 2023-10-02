Bridge Growth’s Alok Singh says strategics are in the driver’s seat as the firm completes sale of Accedian to Cisco

Good morning, Hubsters. MK Flynn here with the Wire.

Let the fourth quarter begin! Many of you have told us that dealflow will pick up this quarter, and we’re on the lookout for evidence of that.

Bridge Growth Partners kicked off the morning by announcing the closing of its sale of Accedian to Cisco. I’ve got an interview with Alok Singh, the PE firm’s co-founder and CEO, about the opportunities for tech companies in Q4.

In other deals announced this morning: Chicago’s Hughes & Company is backing a healthcare data management provider; and Boston’s Bain Capital is marking its first investment in Vietnam.

We’re also featuring senior reporter Michael Schoeck’s story about AEA Investors’ pursuit of add-ons for its portfolio company SiteLogIQ. Michael spoke with AEA principal Anneka Kamel about the strategy.

Strategics in the driver’s seat

Bridge Growth Partners, a technology-focused investment firm based in New York, is announcing this morning the completion of its sale of Accedian, a Montreal-based network performance specialist, to Cisco, the San Jose-based tech giant known for networking equipment and services. Announced in June, the deal’s terms were not disclosed, and Bridge Growth declined to comment on valuation and return on investment.

I interviewed Alok Singh, CEO and co-founder of Bridge Growth, to get his thoughts on the sale process and making an exit in today’s challenging dealmaking environment.

Here’s an excerpt from the interview:

Did Cisco, as a strategic buyer, have any advantages over PE firms as a buyer in this market?

Absolutely – in addition to price and other terms representing significant value for our shareholders as well as a pre-existing understanding of the company and its technology resulting from the long-standing relationship between the companies – Cisco is a great fit for Accedian’s clients, and importantly for its employees. Accedian will also be very beneficial for Cisco’s clients as part of its broader assurance platforms enabling end-to-end network performance and user experience monitoring.

What are the deal opportunities for tech companies in the fourth quarter?

The fourth quarter calendar is typically the largest revenue- and cash-generating quarter for technology companies. Understanding this, we think both potential buyers and lenders will want to see how companies perform versus expectations this quarter and assess their momentum going into 2024. Our view is that growth is becoming more challenged for many companies as the year has gone by and will continue to be in the year ahead.

Senior financing in the fourth quarter is also generally harder to get and close, particularly as you go past Thanksgiving. Fact is, higher sustained interest rates over 2023 are now increasingly impacting levered companies by burdening them with significantly more interest expense than they bore in 2022, or certainly in 2021 when rates were historically low. We don’t see all-in-interest costs coming down during 2024 and even into 2025. Consequently, we think lenders will likely want to stress-test how companies perform with meaningfully higher interest expense burdening them over the next 12-18 months. The days of almost free money are gone.

We anticipate generally subdued exit activity other than sales of assets to corporate buyers which can be considered as strategic moves, such as Cisco buying Accedian. Clearly, strategics are in the driver’s seat today, but they are picky as to the assets they buy as their acquisitions are meant to advance their strategic development agendas. Businesses controlled by private equity firms can also fall into this category of buyers. Generic sponsor-to-sponsor activity on the other hand, particularly in sectors which require significant leverage to generate appropriate equity returns, will continue to trend significantly below normal historical levels in our view throughout 2024.

Of course, some growth or rollup plays will continue to be funded with pure equity, and some firms will also buy businesses deploying mostly equity, with the hope of layering in more debt later. A bit of a risky play, in our firm’s view, given all the refinancings that need to be executed during 2024 and 2025. Frankly, as I stated before in my February 2022 interview with PE Hub, we thought valuations were overly inflated beginning with the onset of covid – and indeed they have generally remained inflated so far into 2023.

This year, the impact of interest rates on levered companies and on sponsors has become increasingly visible and, before too long, we believe exits will need to start happening at lower valuations, or additional money will need to be raised at lower valuations, to reduce leverage if sponsors want to hold onto their assets for longer. This also goes for refinancing existing debt or for financing acquisitions.

Willingness by sponsors to transact at exit multiples which reflect today’s economic environment and near-term prospects is needed for the current impasse to break between sellers and buyers as to fair value of assets. Hopefully, this thinking will be encouraged by limited partners, who are increasingly pushing general partners for distributions. At the end of the day, for investors, it’s all about generating cash on cash versus paper gains.

How do you see the technology sector evolving over the next few years?

We think technology will fare better during the next several years than many other sectors. At least in the technology space, the forces at work driving the need for digital transformation are still present, and indeed they are in their earlier stages. AI is an additional catalyst that is now encouraging companies to move faster. In our view, companies who want to continue to grow, and be competitively well positioned, will actually need to accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

Does Bridge Growth have other companies up for sale now?

We don’t generally comment on this, but what we can say is that in the recent short term, we generally focused on exiting our portfolio companies, as we did with Finalsite to Veritas Capital and Salient CRGT to Welsh Carson in 2021 and now with Accedian to Cisco.

We are now looking forward to 2024 when we believe more quality assets at valuations which are fair and will work for buyers should become available; particularly those where a technology firm with a seasoned and experienced team like ours can make a real difference and help transform into strategically valuable assets.

Fast charging

Following its expansion into the fast-growing electric vehicle charging market earlier this year via acquisition, energy services provider SiteLogIQ and sponsor AEA Investors are in active dialogues with add-on deal targets aimed at offering more services that lower customers’ carbon footprints, Anneka Kamel, a principal in AEA’s middle-market private equity group, told PE Hub’s Michael Schoeck.

In June, SiteLogIQ, a Minneapolis-based municipal, university, school and hospital (MUSH) market and government-focused energy services provider, made its first add-on deal when it acquired Ikon EFS, a Grandville, Michigan-based installer of EV charging stations. The add-on has hubs in Atlanta, Grand Rapids, Los Angeles, Denver, Houston and Phoenix, all strong markets seeing high rates of EV adoption.

Following the covid pandemic, many of SiteLogIQ’s customers of HVAC and LED lighting systems are returning to install rooftop solar generation and EV charging systems. The company’s sponsor found this complementary business in the market through the Ikon EFS acquisition, Kamel said.

SiteLogIQ currently has operations in 10 states. Add-on acquisitions will expand the company into additional states seeing a high rate of EV adoption, such as those in the Southeast, Southwest and West Coast, Kamel said. Acquisitions could also facilitate the diversification of the company’s customer base by acquiring a company with local government contracts.

AEA could participate in privately negotiated deals as well as auction processes for energy services companies, Kamel said. SiteLogIQ is interested in companies that expand its core services from HVAC and its core offerings to EV charging within its current markets.

Kamel declined to comment on deal values but said a deal target could range from a regional service provider with 20-30 employees to a larger enterprise with hundreds on staff.

New deals

PE Hub Europe’s Irien Joseph has been doing double duty lately, covering a steady stream of PE deals with European targets as well as those with North American ones, as she’s filling in for Iris Dorbian, who’s on vacation.

Here’s a quick look at a couple of North American deals Irien reported on this morning:

Hughes & Company has made a strategic investment in Health Data Innovations (HDI), a healthcare data integration software provider.

Based in Beachwood, Ohio, HDI uses proprietary software to deliver data acquisition, standardization, and integration services to value-based care providers, payers, and other technology vendors. The investment is aimed at supporting HDI’s pursuit of a broader market of healthcare providers and payers and also strategic partnerships.

Based in Chicago, Hughes & Company invests in growth- and later- stage healthcare software and technology-enabled service companies.

Good morning, Vietnam

Boston’s Bain Capital has agreed to invest at least $200 million in equity capital in Masan Group, based in Ho Chi Minh City. The deal marks Bain Capital’s first investment in Vietnam. The Boston PE firm said the deal “underscores its confidence in Masan’s ability to realize the immense opportunity to fulfill 100 million Vietnamese consumers’ daily grocery, financial, and other life needs.”

“Vietnam is the fastest consumption growth market in Southeast Asia with forecasted annual growth of 7.7 percent between 2022 and 2040, underpinned by increasing urbanization and an exploding consumer class with higher disposable income and evolving demands extending beyond basic needs to lifestyle and financial ones,” the deal announcement said. “A leader in the Vietnamese consumer market, Masan has been transforming from a pure branded products company into an integrated consumer-retail platform to consolidate the growth potential across the consumer value chain.”

Bain Capital said it has “deep experience in investing to support the growth and leadership of a diversified set of consumer and retail businesses in Asia, including Schwan’s Company and Carver Korea.”

On that note, I’ll sign off for the day. I’d love to hear your forecast for dealflow in Q4. Feel free to reach out to me at mk.flynn@pei.group.

PE Hub Europe’s Craig McGlashan will be with you tomorrow.

Happy dealmaking,

MK