Acoramidis developer BridgeBio nabs up to $1.25bn in funding

BridgeBio Pharma, a Palo Alto, California-based commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases and cancers, has secured up to $1.25 billion in financing.

The financing was provided by Blue Owl Capital and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), through its subsidiary CPPIB Credit Investments.

The deal includes $500 million in cash from Blue Owl and CPP Investments in exchange for a 5 percent royalty on future global net sales of acoramidis.

The deal also includes a $450 million credit facility from Blue Owl that refinances existing senior secured credit, extending maturity from 2026 to 2029 subject to certain conditions. Additionally, the agreement with Blue Owl provides for the possibility of more incremental facilities of up to $300 million of credit to support strategic pipeline expansion and acceleration.

With the funds raised, BridgeBio enters 2024 capitalized to launch acoramidis and continue to accelerate its genetic medicine R&D engine, the company said in a statement.

“We are excited to be working with a distinguished group of life sciences investors who are aligned with our view of acoramidis’ blockbuster market opportunity,” said Brian Stephenson, CFO of BridgeBio, “Our newly strengthened balance sheet will enable us to serve ATTR-CM patients with a well-resourced launch of acoramidis, as well as patients with genetic diseases more broadly with multiple Phase 3 readouts for blockbuster indications anticipated over the next few years.”

Based in New York, Blue Owl is an alternative asset investment firm with $157 billion in assets under management.

Headquartered in Toronto, CPP Investments, Canada’s largest pension system, had C$576 billion as of September 30, 2023.

Morgan Stanley & Co acted as sole structuring agent on the transactions. Latham & Watkins served as legal advisor to BridgeBio and Cooley advised Blue Owl.