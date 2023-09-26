Bright spot in lower mid-market exits

By Trent Hickman, VSS Capital Partners

While M&A deal-making has been mired in a slump over much of the past year, it is easy to miss a bright spot in today’s market: the exit environment for lower mid-market companies. Even as traditional private equity investment and debt financing have remained constrained throughout 2023, the opportunity for companies in the lower mid-market (LMM) has remained strong. The LLM comprises the largest segment, by number, of businesses in the nation, which generates $5 million to $50 million in annual revenue according to the Corporate Finance Institute.

Valuations, supply chain disruption, higher borrowing costs, slowing GDP growth and dislocated public markets have dampened appetite for larger M&A transactions, especially those involving big businesses that have traditionally required buyers to arrange hundreds of millions of dollars in syndicated loans and/or high yield bonds to finance acquisitions. However, deal-making in the lower mid-market has remained robust as company founders and financial sponsors alike have recognized the continuing opportunity to transact with smaller businesses that cost less to acquire, carry smaller amounts of debt, and frequently have the potential to scale more quickly.

In short, these businesses have proven to be attractive across a variety of different industries and are often acquired by portfolio companies of private equity firms seeking to grow via acquisition – whether to expand geographically, add-in a product line, or fulfill another strategic objective. These acquisitions are typically completed at lower valuations than traditional platform investments and have become a larger share of M&A deal activity in the first half of 2023, according to PitchBook.

Overall, the pipeline for LMM M&A is expanding as 2024 approaches. According to Grant Thornton’s survey of 150 US-based M&A professionals in August, 99 percent are expecting a big improvement in deal volume over the next six months and 11% believe there will be a significant increase through the remainder of 2023 (the respondents included investment bankers, M&A attorneys, private equity executives and chief financial officers). It is also worth noting that private equity buyers are sitting on at least $2.4 trillion in dry powder, while corporate buyers are deploying cash from their balance sheets to buy companies at attractive prices.

Breaking the debt impasse



Alternative financing sources such as private credit and mezzanine debt are stepping into the vacuum left by many major money centers and regional banks to support M&A activity. Notably, sixty-six percent of M&A professionals have been exploring alternative financing plans to fund transactions, according to a recent Grant Thornton survey.

That is not surprising considering the rise in direct lending that has supplanted bank debt financing amid a weaker macroeconomic backdrop. While loans provided by non-bank direct lenders have filled the financing gap for some businesses seeking capital to pursue strategic business plans, the use of structured capital has also grown in popularity.

Structured capital is a hybrid mix of debt and equity that can offer similar benefits to traditional forms of equity financing but with the added benefit that entrepreneurs are able to raise junior risk capital while also maintaining majority control of their businesses. At a time of macroeconomic volatility and rising rates, this ability to allow founders to retain majority ownership in a business is what makes structured capital an appealing option for financing growth objectives.

Forging ahead

Given the constant need to grow profits, even amid choppy capital markets and an uncertain economic environment, both strategic buyers and private equity acquirers are increasingly turning to the lower mid-market. After all, well-executed small acquisitions are better than big acquisitions that never get beyond the planning stages.

Trent Hickman is managing director at VSS Capital Partners