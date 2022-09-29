Brightwood adds O’Connor as managing director

Prior to joining Brightwood, she served as senior vice president and credit risk executive of special assets and venture lending at Bank Leumi.

New York City-based Brightwood Capital Advisors, a private credit and impact firm, has named Kristan O’Connor as managing director in the firm’s portfolio management and risk group.

Prior to joining Brightwood, she served as senior vice president and credit risk executive of special assets and venture lending at Bank Leumi. She also previously held the positions of chief financial officer at EduLab Capital Partners, senior credit manager at Hercules Capital, Inc. and senior advisor of Advisory Services for the East Coast US, UK, and Israel at Silicon Valley Bank.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kristan to the team,” said Sengal Selassie, managing partner and CEO of Brightwood, in a statement. “As the ongoing market dislocation continues to present promising investment opportunities, it’s vital that we continue to build our leadership team with diverse perspectives and highly experienced credit professionals that are capable of navigating the current market environment. Kristan’s deep leadership experience and proven track record will be invaluable to Brightwood as we continue to enhance our risk management framework and expand our investing capabilities.”

Brightwood specializes in providing senior debt capital primarily to U.S. businesses with $5 million to $75 million of EBITDA within five core industries: technology & telecommunications, healthcare, business services, transportation & logistics and franchising.

Brightwood is a 100 percent minority-owned firm founded in 2010.