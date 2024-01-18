Brightwood Capital Advisors supports Rockbridge’s buyout of financial advisors’ tech platform TouchFuse

As part of the transaction, Rockbridge combined TouchFuse with its existing portfolio company White Glove.

Brightwood Capital Advisors has provided financing to support Rockbridge Growth Equity‘s acquisition of TouchFuse, a provider of a tech platform for financial advisors. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We’re excited to support Rockbridge’s acquisition of TouchFuse, which, following its merger with White Glove, has created an innovative full-service marketing platform for financial advisors across the country,” said Aized Rabbani, managing director at Brightwood in a statement. “We believe bringing together the two companies will provide a compelling solution for advisors who will greatly benefit from TouchFuse’s reliable and functional industry expertise.”

New York City-based Brightwood Capital Advisors, LLC is a private credit firm that invests in middle-market businesses. Founded in 2010, Brightwood manages more than $5 billion of assets on behalf of its primarily institutional investor base.

Founded in 2007, Rockbridge Growth Equity targets the middle market.