Brightwood provides $300m credit facility to GHHC

GHHC coordinates skilled and unskilled home health and home aid services to long term chronically ill individuals in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas and Utah.

The financing was used to support GHHC’s recent partnership with FS Investments and to fund its strategic growth initiatives

GHHC was advised by The Braff Group and Polsinelli while FS Investments was advised by Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP

Brightwood Capital Advisors, LLC is a private credit firm that invests in middle market businesses

Giving Home Health Care has secured a $300 million credit facility from Brightwood Capital Advisors.

The financing was used to support GHHC’s recent partnership with FS Investments and to fund its strategic growth initiatives.

Founded in 2012, GHHC coordinates skilled and unskilled home health and home aid services to long term chronically ill individuals in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, and Utah.

“We are pleased to continue deepening our relationship with FS Investments and to support the growth of Giving Home Health Care, which coordinates critical medical support to so many in need,” said Kunal Shah, managing director at Brightwood, in a statement. “Given FS Investments’ track record in healthcare and deep industry knowledge, we are confident in their ability to scale GHHC and capitalize on its growth trajectory.”

GHHC was advised by The Braff Group and Polsinelli. FS Investments was advised by Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP. Brightwood Capital was advised by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP.

Brightwood Capital Advisors, LLC is a private credit firm that invests in middle market businesses. Brightwood specializes in providing senior debt capital primarily to U.S. businesses with $5 million to $75 million of EBITDA within five core industries: technology & telecommunications, healthcare, business services, transportation & logistics and franchising.