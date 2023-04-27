Broad Sky backs communications firm Bully Pulpit Interactive

BPI's existing backer is Svoboda Capital Partners, which will remain an investor in the company.

Broad Sky Partners has made an investment in Washington, D.C.-based Bully Pulpit Interactive, a strategic communications and public affairs agency. No financial terms were disclosed.

Recently, BPI named former Biden Administration speechwriter Jeff Nussbaum as a partner. Nussbaum will spearhead the launch of BPI’s next-generation executive communications practice.

“BPI is a competitively differentiated, tech-enabled professional services firm in an attractive market with strong tailwinds. We have been focused on the communications and advisory services space for some time. BPI has successfully developed a differentiated integrated strategic communication model to help companies navigate stakeholder communications in a complex media environment,” said Tyler Zachem, CEO and founder of Broad Sky Partners, in a statement. “BPI embodies many of the characteristics we look for when identifying attractive opportunities within our investment themes, including strong organic growth and a people-first culture. We look forward to working closely with Andrew and his impressive team to support BPI’s expansion.”

Berenson & Co. served as financial advisor and Morrison Cohen LLP served as legal advisor to Broad Sky.

Based in New York City, Broad Sky Partners invests in middle market business services and consumer companies.