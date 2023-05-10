Broadtree acquires telecom software and services provider Triage Partners

Holland and Knight acted as advisors to Broadtree on the deal.

Broadtree Partners has acquired Tampa-based Triage Partners, a software and service provider to the telecom and reverse logistics industries. No financial terms were disclosed.

Holland and Knight acted as advisors to Broadtree on the deal.

Also, Broadtree has named James Han as president of the firm.

Prior to joining Broadtree, Han launched and scaled operational initiatives at Bird and Lyft. Before that, he led one of the largest operations teams at CoreLogic providing tech-enabled services to Fortune 100 clients. Prior to that, Han was a captain in the United States Marine Corps with deployments to the Pacific and Middle East.

“We are delighted to carry forward the legacy of solving critical problems for clients, established by Pat and Dennis,” said Broadtree Vice President Pat Voelker in a statement. ” We believe that James, and the entire Triage team, will continue to create innovative solutions and produce outstanding results for clients across the telecommunications and logistics industries,”

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Broadtree invests in the lower middle market.