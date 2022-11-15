Brookfield and Closed Loop Partners launch recycling firm Circular Services

Brookfield is investing up to $700 million in Circular Services.

Brookfield is investing up to $700 million in the newly formed Circular Services, an owner and operator of municipal recycling facilities across the U.S.

Circular Services is majority owned and managed by Closed Loop Partners.

The Partnership Fund for New York City is also an investor in Circular Services.

“The United States has operated with a very linear system for product manufacturing and waste management for the past 75 years, costing municipalities and business billions of dollars in landfill disposal and damaging our environment,” said Ron Gonen, founder and CEO of Closed Loop Partners, in a statement. “Circular Services is building circular economy infrastructure that will serve the financial and environmental interests of cities, consumers, businesses. We are excited to accelerate the transition to the circular economy, an economic system that invests in the continual use of commodities, reducing the reliance on natural resource extraction and landfills.”

Based in New York City, Closed Loop Partners invests in the circular economy.

Toronto-based Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $750 billion of assets under management.