Brookfield Asset Management opens new Frankfurt office

Brookfield Asset Management has opened up a new office in Frankfurt, Germany.

Brookfield has been actively investing in Germany since 2013 and today has more than 25 billion euros of assets across sectors critical to the German economy. Its portfolio spans digital and residential decarbonization infrastructure, student housing, logistics, renewable power and real estate.

Brookfield’s investments in Germany over the last two years total more than €10 billion of equity. They include a partnership with Deutsche Telekom on the €10.7 billion GD Towers transaction, the acquisition of Sunovis, a German solar developer, and an investment in alstria REIT.

Connor Teskey, president at Brookfield, said in a statement, “The launch of our new Frankfurt office is an exciting milestone in our continued growth in Europe. We have been investing in Germany for over a decade and have built a portfolio of high-quality assets and businesses and see significant opportunities for further investment.”

Headquartered in Toronto, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd has $850 billion of assets under management across renewable power and transition, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and credit.