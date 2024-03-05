Brookfield Asset Management agrees to exit Greenergy’s European biz

Greenergy will continue to be led by its management team

Brookfield’s private equity group invested in Greenergy in 2017

Trafigura Group is the buyer

Brookfield Asset management and its affiliate Brookfield Business Partners have agreed to sell Greenergy’s European business to Trafigura Group. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Greenergy is a UK-based road fuels supplier and a biodiesel producer. It has manufacturing plants in the UK and the Netherlands and is based in London.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals.

Greenergy’s addition will enable Trafigura to strengthen its fuel supply operations in Europe and to add the physical production and distribution of renewable fuels to its growing biofuels business, according to a release.

“As Europe transitions to a lower carbon future and the refining industry adapts to changing market dynamics, companies like Greenergy become increasingly important,” said Ben Luckock, global head of oil at Trafigura. “This acquisition represents a major expansion of our existing biofuels and fuel supply capabilities, adding Greenergy’s production and distribution expertise and supporting customers’ transition to cleaner, more sustainable fuel options.”

Brookfield is a global alternative asset manager based in Toronto, Ontario.

Trafigura is a commodities group based in Singapore.