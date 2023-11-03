Brookfield Asset Management wraps up third infrastructure debt fund

Brookfield has committed $600 million to the fund

Brookfield Asset Management has closed its global infrastructure debt program, Brookfield Infrastructure Debt Fund III, raising more than $6 billion, including over $400 million in co-investment capital.

BID III’s limited partners include public and private pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, endowments, foundations and family offices.

Brookfield has committed $600 million to the fund.

BID III has already deployed over 50 percent of its commitments, having made investments across its core infrastructure sectors, including the renewable power and data infrastructure sectors.

On the fund, Ian Simes, a managing partner and co-head of Brookfield’s infrastructure debt and structured solutions businesses, said in a statement, “We would like to thank our investors for their continued support and helping us meet this significant milestone. With access to the Brookfield ecosystem of real-time data and global expertise, we are able to identify high-quality businesses, operating in defensive areas of the market to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns.”

Based in Toronto, Brookfield Asset Management is a global alternative asset manager with $850 billion of assets under management across renewable, infrastructure, real estate, private equity, credit and other strategies.