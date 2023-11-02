Share A- A+ 100%

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has agreed to acquire substantially all the assets of Cyxtera, a Coral Gables, Florida-based data center colocation, interconnection services and digital infrastructure company. The purchase price is $775 million.

In connection with the APA and the court supervised process, Brookfield will purchase from several landlords the real estate at which seven of Cyxtera’s U.S. data centers are located.

“We are pleased to reach this agreement with Brookfield, which represents a favorable path forward for our customers, partners, and employees,” said Nelson Fonseca, Cyxtera’s CEO in a statement. “Throughout our restructuring process, our business has continued to perform well, a testament to our customers’ confidence in our team and our innovative data center platform. This agreement and the changes to the data center portfolio, most importantly our increased facility ownership, will enable us to build on our business momentum and better position Cyxtera for the future.”

Also, Cyxtera has agreed to sell its Montreal and Vancouver data centers to Cologix.

The transaction with Brookfield is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel to Cyxtera, Guggenheim Securities, LLC is serving as financial advisor, and AlixPartners, LLP is serving as restructuring advisor. Moelis & Co. is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Brookfield on the acquisition of Cyxtera. Wells Fargo and TD Securities are serving as joint financial advisors to Brookfield on the acquisition of the real estate underlying seven Cyxtera data centers and the pro forma combined entity, and are providing committed debt financing for the broader transaction. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is serving as Brookfield’s legal counsel.

Brookfield Asset Management has $850 billion of assets under management.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is the infrastructure investment arm of Brookfield Asset Managment, a Toronto-based alternative asset manager.