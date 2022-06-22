Brookfield wraps up global energy transition fund at $15bn hard-cap

The fund's LPs include public and private pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, financial institutions, and family offices.

Brookfield Asset Management has closed its global transition fund at $15 billion. The fund, which was oversubscribed, exceeded its initial hard-cap.

Brookfield Global Transition Fund’s limited partners include public and private pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, financial institutions, and family offices. More than 100 investors committed to the vehicle.

The fund invests in the transformation of carbon-intensive industries, as well as the development and accessibility of clean energy sources.

Approximately $2.5 billion has been deployed or allocated from Brookfield Global Transition Fund to date. Investments include the acquisition of US and German solar power and battery developers and an investment in a carbon capture and storage developer.

Brookfield Global Transition Fund is co-led by Mark Carney, Brookfield Vice Chair and Head of Transition Investing, and Connor Teskey, CEO of Brookfield Renewable.