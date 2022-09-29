Brookfield Renewable to buy Scout Clean Energy for $1bn

Also, Brookfield has closed its acquisition of Standard Solar for $540 million.

Brookfield Renewable has agreed to acquire Scout Clean Energy for $1 billion. Also, Brookfield has closed its acquisition of Standard Solar for $540 million. With additional investment amounts, the deals represent up to $2 billion deployed by Brookfield.

Both Scout and Standard Solar will continue to operate as independent businesses within the Brookfield Renewable U.S. platform. The transactions will be invested through the Brookfield Global Transition Fund I, which is focused on the energy transition. Co-led by former Bank of England Governor and Brookfield Vice Chair, Mark Carney, and Brookfield Renewable CEO, Connor Teskey, BGTF I has raised $15 billion to invest across a range of transition opportunities.

Connor Teskey, CEO of Brookfield Renewable, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to be putting more dollars to work in our U.S. renewables business. We underwrote both transactions without the benefit of the Inflation Reduction Act so the additional incentives now available represent a significant boost to each business. Our development pipeline in the United States is now close to 60,000 MW and is well diversified across wind, utility-scale solar, distributed generation, and energy storage.”

Taken together, the Brookfield Global Transition Fund has invested or allocated $3.5 billion for clean energy investments and follow-on capital in North America in 2022.

Brookfield Renewable operates pure-play renewable power platforms. Its portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals approximately 24,000 MW of installed capacity and an approximately 100,000 MW development pipeline.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management.

Scout Clean Energy is a renewable energy developer and owner-operator headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Standard Solar is an energy company based in Rockville, Maryland.