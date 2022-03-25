Brookfield weighs takeover offer for Britain’s HomeServe

Brookfield Infrastructure said one of its private funds is in the early stages of considering a possible offer for HomeServe, a Walsall, United Kingdom-based provider of home repair services.

Brookfield Infrastructure said one of its private funds is in the early stages of considering a possible offer for HomeServe, a Walsall, United Kingdom-based provider of home repair services. There can be no certainty that any offer will be made nor as to the terms on which the offer might be made, the Toronto-based firm said.

PRESS RELEASE

Mar 24 2022

This announcement is not an announcement of a firm intention to make an offer under Rule 2.7 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the “Code”). Accordingly, there can be no certainty that any such offer will be made nor as to the terms on which any such offer would be made.

Following the recent movement in the share price of HomeServe, Brookfield today announces that one of its private infrastructure funds is in the early stages of considering a possible offer for HomeServe (the “Possible Offer”).

There can be no certainty that any offer will be made nor as to the terms on which any such offer might be made.

A further announcement will be made in due course as appropriate.

In accordance with Rule 2.6(a) of the Code, Brookfield confirms that it shall, by no later than 5.00 pm on 21 April 2022, either announce a firm intention to make an offer for HomeServe under Rule 2.7 of the Code or announce that it does not intend to make an offer for HomeServe, in which case the announcement will be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Code applies. This deadline will only be extended with the consent of the Takeover Panel in accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Code.