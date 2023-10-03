Brookfield wraps up sixth flagship private equity fund at $12bn

To date, Brookfield Capital Partners VI has committed about $4 billion to acquire six businesses.

Brookfield Asset Management has closed its latest flagship global private equity program, Brookfield Capital Partners VI, securing $12 billion.

The fund was backed by a diverse group of institutional investors, including public and private pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, endowments and foundations and family offices. Brookfield committed $3.5 billion.

Cyrus Madon, CEO of Brookfield’s Private Equity Group, said in a statement, “We are grateful for the confidence and support from our investors for BCP VI, Brookfield’s largest private equity fund raised to date. Reaching this milestone is a testament to our strong track record and longstanding strategy of investing in high-quality, cash-generative businesses that will benefit from Brookfield’s deep operating expertise.”

Based in Toronto, Brookfield Asset Management is a global alternative asset manager with $850 billion of assets under management across renewable, infrastructure, real estate, private equity, credit and other strategies.