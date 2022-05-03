Brue Baukol and Bodnar form new PE firm Prescriptive Capital

Brue Baukol Capital Partners and Chris Bodnar have launched a new private equity firm, Prescriptive Capital. Based in Denver, Prescriptive Capital will invest in three sectors: healthcare, life sciences and senior living. Bodnar, a former vice chairman and co-founder of CBRE’s healthcare and life sciences capital markets division, will serve as CEO of Prescriptive Capital.

DENVER (PRWEB) MAY 03, 2022

In a new joint-venture with the Denver-based Brue Baukol Capital Partners, healthcare and life sciences real estate industry veteran, Chris Bodnar, announced the launch of a private equity firm specializing in alternative real estate asset classes – Prescriptive Capital.

Prescriptive Capital, also headquartered in Denver, will offer investors opportunities in three primary sectors – Healthcare, Life Sciences and Senior Living. This is a natural progression for Mr. Bodnar, who previously served as Vice Chairman and co-founder of the Healthcare and Life Sciences Capital Markets division at CBRE, the world’s leading commercial real estate services firm. During his tenure at CBRE, he advised on some of the industry’s most notable monetization and development assignments and was involved in over 50 million square feet of transactions, exceeding a total value of $20 billion.

In his new role as CEO and co-founder of Prescriptive Capital, Mr. Bodnar will leverage the team’s 60 years of combined investing and transacting experience, as well as a data-driven investment approach backed by a unique understanding of market factors driving each asset class.

“While there is a lot institutional capital seeking opportunities in these alternative sectors, we’ve created a unique platform where we can provide very flexible solutions for our partners,” said Mr. Bodnar. “Our goal is to be an alternative to traditional institutional capital – allowing our operating partners to run their business autonomously, while providing them the opportunity to leverage our team’s relationships and experience.”

Prescriptive Capital is seeking development and acquisition opportunities – in both general partner and limited partner positions – from $5 million to $200 million. The firm’s focus is on the most resilient alternative real estate investment opportunities, with limited correlation to greater economic trends, providing further diversification for their investors with favorable risk-adjusted returns across market cycles.

In its partnership with Brue Baukol Capital Partners, Prescriptive Capital gains a leadership team with a proven track record of delivering excellent returns to its investors via tailored strategies and ingrained market insights that enhance value. When it comes to funding power, the Prescriptive Capital leadership team has already invested more than $3.0 billion across a variety of asset classes with deals ranging in size from $5 million to $200 million. The firm prides itself on communicating with investors in real-time and takes a holistic approach to each opportunity.

“Brue Baukol Capital Partners has enjoyed great success investing in traditional real estate asset classes,” said Chad Brue, CEO and Founder of Brue Baukol Capital Partners. “However, our investors continue to seek ways to diversify their portfolio with alternative real estate assets, necessitating a platform that’s solely focused on these nuanced sectors. Chris is a proven leader in healthcare and life sciences, and we’re excited to partner with him under the Prescriptive Capital brand.”

About Prescriptive Capital

Prescriptive Capital is a private equity firm focused exclusively on investing in alternative real estate investment sectors. The principals of the firm have more than 60 years of combined experience in the commercial real estate market and have developed a distinct strategy rooted in data analytics, allowing investors to construct an investment approach with unrivaled precision. Prescriptive Capital sources the most resilient alternative real estate investment opportunities with limited correlation and maximum resistance to greater economic trends, allowing investors to further diversify their portfolio and enjoy favorable risk-adjusted returns across market cycles.

