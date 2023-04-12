Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner taps Crea as partner and U.S. fund formation head

Previously, he worked at Vedder Price

Law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner has named Rob Crea as a partner and U.S. head of fund formation.

Crea is based in San Francisco.

Previously, he worked at Vedder Price.

Crea regularly counsels investment advisers, private fund managers, broker-dealers, pension plans and other institutional investors on fund formation, product structuring, regulatory and compliance, performance presentation and securities law matters. In addition to his private funds work, he often guides venture investors and pre-IPO companies on general corporate matters, financings, and mergers and acquisitions.

“Private funds play a growing and critical role to many of BCLP’s clients and the broader economy,” noted Stephanie Hosler, global department leader of BCLP’s corporate & finance transactions department, in a statement. “Rob’s presence will enhance and empower BCLP in counseling clients in this essential area. His core strengths bolster key strategic areas for us, including private funds and adjacent areas, such as venture capital and digital assets. We are very excited to welcome him to the firm.”

