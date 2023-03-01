Brynwood-backed Great Kitchens buys Unos Foods

The Uno Foods division was established in 1988

Great Kitchens, which is backed by Brynwood Partners, has acquired Unos Foods, a maker of frozen and refrigerated branded pizzas, calzones, entrees and appetizers. The seller was Newport Global Advisors. No financial terms were disclosed.

The Uno Foods division was established in 1988. Uno Foods manufactures all products from its frozen foods facility in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Based in Romeoville, Illinois, Great Kitchens is a maker of take-and-bake pizzas and flatbreads.

“We are pleased to announce the acquisition of Uno Foods into Great Kitchens Food Company,” said Henk Hartong, chairman and CEO of Brynwood Partners. “Great Kitchens employs over 800 people in its Chicago based plants and corporate headquarters in Chicago Heights and Romeoville. We are delighted to add the iconic Pizzeria Uno brand to our frozen portfolio. We welcome the Brockton, MA facility to our business and look forward to making investments into that location as we work to expand the reach of the Pizzeria Uno brand.”

The Brynwood Partners portfolio includes Harvest Hill Beverage Company, Carolina Beverage Group, Hometown Food Company, Buitoni Food Company and Great Kitchens Food Company.

Brynwood Partners was represented by Winston & Strawn LLP on legal matters.

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Brynwood Partners invests in North American-based lower middle market companies.